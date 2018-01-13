HCPD searching for man missing since Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Alain “Fabian” Martin, who has been missing since January 10.

He was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area, however, his sister tells WMBF News he was most likely headed towards Myrtle Beach and frequents the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

Martin is approximately 5’5”, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing the hat in the attached photograph and mustard colored pants, according to his sister.

A missing person’s report from the Horry County Police Department states Martin has medical conditions which require medication. That medication also prevents Martin from having seizures.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call (843)915-8477.

