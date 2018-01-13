Family: Missing Horry County man found safe - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Family: Missing Horry County man found safe

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Alain “Fabian” Martin (Source: Martin Family) Alain “Fabian” Martin (Source: Martin Family)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Alain “Fabian” Martin's family tells WMBF News he was safely located Saturday night. 

Martin was previously reported missing on Wednesday.  

He was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area, however, his sister tells WMBF News he was most likely headed towards Myrtle Beach and frequents the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

Martin is approximately 5’5”, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing the hat in the attached photograph and mustard colored pants, according to his sister.

A missing person’s report from the Horry County Police Department states Martin has medical conditions which require medication. That medication also prevents Martin from having seizures. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Family: Missing Horry County man found safeMore>>

  • Cases, news, posters and more

    Missing Persons

    Missing Persons

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Horry County, treated for smoke inhalation

    Family of 5 displaced after house fire in Horry County, treated for smoke inhalation

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:25 AM EST2018-01-15 14:25:22 GMT
    (Source: Viewer submission)(Source: Viewer submission)

    Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire rescue are responding to a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 332 Rice Mill Drive, which is near Socastee. Smoke is reportedly showing from the structure. @hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire UPDATE Crews operating at 332 RICE MILL DR are operating on an offinsve mode, searching structure and fire attack. No reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. — Ho...

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire rescue are responding to a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. The fire is at 332 Rice Mill Drive, which is near Socastee. Smoke is reportedly showing from the structure. @hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire UPDATE Crews operating at 332 RICE MILL DR are operating on an offinsve mode, searching structure and fire attack. No reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. — Ho...

    More >>

  • MBPD to hold active shooter training workshops

    MBPD to hold active shooter training workshops

    Monday, January 15 2018 7:39 AM EST2018-01-15 12:39:19 GMT
    MBPD to hold active shooter training workshops this week (Source: WMBF news).MBPD to hold active shooter training workshops this week (Source: WMBF news).

    The police department is holding active shooter workshops starting this week to help prepare community members and give them the knowledge they need if they’re ever in a situation involving an active shooter.

    More >>

    The police department is holding active shooter workshops starting this week to help prepare community members and give them the knowledge they need if they’re ever in a situation involving an active shooter.

    More >>

  • Family: Missing Horry County man found safe

    Family: Missing Horry County man found safe

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:30 AM EST2018-01-15 11:30:58 GMT
    Alain “Fabian” Martin (Source: Martin Family)Alain “Fabian” Martin (Source: Martin Family)

    Alain “Fabian” Martin's family tells WMBF News he was safely located Saturday night. 

    More >>

    Alain “Fabian” Martin's family tells WMBF News he was safely located Saturday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly