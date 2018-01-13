Two charged after robbing Marion County convenience store, assaulting store clerk

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GRESHAM, SC (WMBF) – Two Marion men are behind bars after a man was found unconscious with injuries to the head at a Gresham convenience store, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:30 p.m. on January 11, deputies responded to the M&M Mart on Highway 9 and found an unconscious male with injuries to his head. After an investigation, it was determined the male had been assaulted and liquor was stolen from the store.

32-year-old James Rubin Bellamy was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful sale of liquor.

31-year-old Antonio Phillips was also and arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony and unlawful sale of liquor.

“This was an inexcusably attack upon a working member of our community. It’s a shame these criminals try to take the easy road and rob and steal from hard working people. My deputies will work endlessly to help direct criminals towards a better path or hold them accountable,” said Sheriff Brian Wallace.

