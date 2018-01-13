Grand Strand Humane Society hosting 'name your adoption fee' weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is doing a ‘name your adoption fee’ weekend January 13 – 14, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The shelter is open from noon to 5:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

“Normal conditions of adoption apply. All pets are spayed or neutered, given age appropriate vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and given a flea topical,” the post reads.

Click here for more information on the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.