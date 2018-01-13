WEEKEND WEATHER: Temperatures and Wind chills stay low the next couple days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The clear skies cause near freezing low temperatures and combine with a breeze again this morning. This means wind chills will feel in the teens and low 20s as you get ready Sunday morning. The winds will still be breezy in the afternoon, but the temperatures will not rebound. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s.

Monday will be another cold day as low temperatures start off in the 20s and again only reach into the low 40s. By Tuesday we will see warmer air, getting highs to near 50, but the cold air quickly fills in again Wednesday. With the cold air and the potential for moisture, we are watching a small chance of winter weather west of I-95 on Wednesday afternoon.

A rebound is in sight after a brutal cold Thursday that starts off in the teens. 50s come back into the picture by Friday and trends point to near 60 through next weekend.

