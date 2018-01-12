Man sues Horry County due to motorcycle crash during 2017 Bike Week

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County and two state agencies were named in a lawsuit in response to a motorcycle crash on International Drive during Bike Week last May.

The lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 9 by plaintiff Neil Blair alleges negligence against Horry County, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims International Drive was unreasonably dangerous and should have been closed.

Blair alleges in the lawsuit that he was following what he thought were signs for the bike loop when he drove onto International Drive. When the road turned from pavement to dirt the driver immediately fell and suffered serious injuries, according to court documents.

Kelly Moore, spokesperson for Horry County, said the county does not comment on pending litigation.

The full lawsuit can be read below:

