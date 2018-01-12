Restaurant Week brings eats, deals to the Grand Strand, Pee Dee - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Restaurant Week brings eats, deals to the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

By Amy Kawata, Video Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get those taste buds ready because it’s the most edible time of the year.

Restaurant Week has officially kicked off across the state. It runs through Jan. 21.  

The 11-day food fest allows diners to experience all that the Grand Strand's and Pee Dee’s culinary scenes have to offer. There are 23 restaurants participating this year and they hope to reach food fanatics in the community with special courses and deals.

There is a variety of participating restaurants - from casual to high-end - making this a family-friendly event.

“Restaurant Week is our opportunity to get out to our local market right now. Really top name restaurants in the city are really aiming at locals this week. That’s why we do it during this time of the year. It gets us out into the local market and gets folks into these restaurants with some great deals to sort of see what’s out there” Michael Frits, general manager of DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach, said.

Restaurant Week turns out to be a win-win for the local economy and diners. It gives restaurants a boost during a typically slower time of the year and gives diners the chance to try out new places and return to old favorites.

The following restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area are participating in Restaurant Week:

  • 21 Main at North Beach
  • Angelo’s Steak and Pasta
  • Aspen Grille
  • Brentwood Restaurant Restaurant and Wine Bistro
  • Cafe Amalfi
  • Croissants Bistro and Bakery
  • Ducatis Pizzeria & Italian Trattoria
  • Fuddruckers – Myrtle Beach Area
  • Hook and Barrel
  • Hot Tomato Brick Oven Pizza
  • Landry’s Seafood
  • Ocean Blue Restaurant and Lounge
  • Parson’s Table
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Myrtle Beach
  • Sam Snead’s Oak Grill and Tavern
  • The Wicked Tuna
  • Vintage Twelve
  • WaterScapes Restaurant at the Marina Inn

The following restaurants in the Florence area are taking part in Restaurant Week:

  • Lizard’s Thicket
  • Red Bone Alley
  • The Garden Grille at the Hilton Garden Inn
  • Town Hall Restaurant and Bar
  • Wholly Smokin’ Downtown

