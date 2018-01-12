Restaurant Week brings eats, deals to the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Restaurant Week has kicked all across the state of South Carolina. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get those taste buds ready because it’s the most edible time of the year.

Restaurant Week has officially kicked off across the state. It runs through Jan. 21.

The 11-day food fest allows diners to experience all that the Grand Strand's and Pee Dee’s culinary scenes have to offer. There are 23 restaurants participating this year and they hope to reach food fanatics in the community with special courses and deals.

There is a variety of participating restaurants - from casual to high-end - making this a family-friendly event.

“Restaurant Week is our opportunity to get out to our local market right now. Really top name restaurants in the city are really aiming at locals this week. That’s why we do it during this time of the year. It gets us out into the local market and gets folks into these restaurants with some great deals to sort of see what’s out there” Michael Frits, general manager of DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach, said.

Restaurant Week turns out to be a win-win for the local economy and diners. It gives restaurants a boost during a typically slower time of the year and gives diners the chance to try out new places and return to old favorites.

The following restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area are participating in Restaurant Week:

21 Main at North Beach

Angelo’s Steak and Pasta

Aspen Grille

Brentwood Restaurant Restaurant and Wine Bistro

Cafe Amalfi

Croissants Bistro and Bakery

Ducatis Pizzeria & Italian Trattoria

Fuddruckers – Myrtle Beach Area

Hook and Barrel

Hot Tomato Brick Oven Pizza

Landry’s Seafood

Ocean Blue Restaurant and Lounge

Parson’s Table

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Myrtle Beach

Sam Snead’s Oak Grill and Tavern

The Wicked Tuna

Vintage Twelve

WaterScapes Restaurant at the Marina Inn

The following restaurants in the Florence area are taking part in Restaurant Week:

Lizard’s Thicket

Red Bone Alley

The Garden Grille at the Hilton Garden Inn

Town Hall Restaurant and Bar

Wholly Smokin’ Downtown

