Horry County police search for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Jennifer Florian was last seen wearing black pants and a blue or purple shirt.

She has a 2008 Acura RSX with license plate No. MFW646.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.