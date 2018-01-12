Horry County missing woman safely located - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County missing woman safely located

Jennifer Florian (Source: HCPD) Jennifer Florian (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police have safely located Jennifer Florian, who was reported missing Friday. 

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, Jennifer Florian was last seen wearing black pants and a blue or purple shirt.

She has a 2008 Acura RSX with license plate No. MFW646.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly