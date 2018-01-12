Victim identified in fatal Loris shooting, suspect still wanted

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal Jan. 6 shooting in the Loris area.

According to information from Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, officers responded to Bart’s Road in Loris for a possible shooting on Jan. 6.

When police arrived, they learned one man was taken to Loris Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Dotson.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kendal Ray, of Loris. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Quotase Jenrette, of Clarendon, N.C. He is currently wanted by the HCPD and will be charged with murder upon his capture.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

