Lumberton police officer injured in accidental shooting Friday evening

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton police officer was shot early Friday evening in the area of Peterson Drive and Fayetteville Road, according to Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker.

Parker said the officer was injured as a result of a weapon accidentally discharging.

He added the officer was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Lumberton police have called in the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the case, Parker said.

