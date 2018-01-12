Piece of SpaceX debris washes on shore in North Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Local law enforcement and members of the U.S. Coast Guard removed a piece of debris from a recent SpaceX launch that washed ashore in the North Myrtle Beach area on Friday, according to Lt. J.B. Zorn with the U.S. Coast Guard, sector Charleston.

Zorn said they thought they were responding to vessel debris, but after getting on scene, they were able to determine it was space debris from Space X.

He added the debris was removed by local law enforcement and taken to an area fire station.

SpaceX is the company started by Elon Musk in 2002. According to its website, SpaceX designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

