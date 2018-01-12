Police arrest one after fight over dog in Darlington County ends with shots being fired

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been arrested after a fight over a dog led to shots being fired in Darlington County Friday afternoon.

According to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo, two men were fighting over the animal in the Cedar Ridge Road area of the Dovesville community.

One of the men eventually grabbed a shotgun and discharged it, striking the other man with some pellets, Kilgo said.

He added the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s name and specific charges were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.