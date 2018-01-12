Police search for missing woman who gained notoriety following p - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Police search for missing woman who gained notoriety following prostitution arrest in Myrtle Beach

Tiffany Evans (Source: HCPD) Tiffany Evans (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Very little information was available, but residents are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477 if they know the whereabouts of Tiffany Evans.

Evans gained notoriety in December 2016 when she was one of 11 people arrested for prostitution-related charges in Myrtle Beach.

Related story:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly