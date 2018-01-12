Police locate missing woman who gained notoriety following prost - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Police locate missing woman who gained notoriety following prostitution arrest in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Horry County Police Department's Facebook page) (Source: Horry County Police Department's Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who was reported missing by Horry County last week has been located.

Tiffany Evans was located, according to a tweet from Horry County Police on Wednesday night.

Evans gained notoriety in December 2016 when she was one of 11 people arrested for prostitution-related charges in Myrtle Beach.

