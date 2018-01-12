Police locate missing woman who gained notoriety following prostitution arrest in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who was reported missing by Horry County last week has been located.

Tiffany Evans was located, according to a tweet from Horry County Police on Wednesday night.

UPDATE: Missing person Tiffany Evans has been located. As always, we appreciate your assistance! #HCPD — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 18, 2018

Evans gained notoriety in December 2016 when she was one of 11 people arrested for prostitution-related charges in Myrtle Beach.

Related story:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.