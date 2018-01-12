Horry County Schools launching new website

Horry County Schools will launch a new website next week. (Source: Horry County Schools)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will launch a new district website next week.

According to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the new site will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and can be reached at www.horrycountyschools.net.

The updated website will feature a new design and enhanced navigation for users, and will maintain the highly-used quick links and icons to information regarding PowerSchool, food services/menus, transportation, school registration and more, according to Bourcier.

She added the website is also organized to provide information for various groups of stakeholders, including students, parents, community members and staff.

An online tutorial video can be viewed below:

