FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of the Pee Dee, updated snow forecast

Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.More >>
Three men are wanted for the attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver in Florence Monday night; authorities say the men shot at the taxi driver as he fled in his vehicle, and the taxi driver shot back at them.More >>
A Columbus County man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Horry County, South Carolina earlier this year has been arrested.More >>
A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday for Robeson, Marlboro, Darlington and Dillon Counties. A winter storm warning is in effect for Scotland County.More >>
Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that has spread to a nearby shed, boat and camper.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.More >>
