FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of the Pee Dee, updated snow forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday for Robeson, Marlboro, Darlington and Dillon Counties. A winter storm warning is in effect for Scotland County.

A storm system moving through the deep south will arrive in the Carolinas on Wednesday with rain changing to snow and some some accumulating snow well inland.

TIME LINE: A mix of light rain and snow will move into the Pee Dee west of Interstate 95 near sunrise on Wednesday. The mix will gradually change over to all snow by mid morning. For areas along and just east if Interstate 95, light rain will develop during the morning hours and gradually mix with and change to snow through midday. Along the Grand Strand, light rain and sprinkles in the late afternoon and evening will mix with and change to snow flurries. Snow may fall steadily at times for areas along and west of Interstate 95 from 8:00 am through 3:00 pm. Along and east of Interstate 95, most of the snow will fall from 11:00 AM through 4:00 PM. For the Grand Strand, snow flurries are most likely between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM Wednesday evening.



ACCUMULATION: With temperatures hovering near freezing, accumulations look much lower than the winter storm two weeks ago. Areas included in the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning (Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties) will see one to two inches of snow accumulation by the time storm winds down. This includes the cities of Darlington, Hartsville, Bennettsville, Dillon, Clio, Laurinburg and Lumberton. Areas of northern Marlboro County through Scotland and Robeson Counties may see isolated amounts to 3 inches. A dusting to locally one inch is likely for most of Florence County into Marion and Northern Horry County. The best chance of 1 inch of snow includes the cities of Florence and Marion. Accumulations will likely remain below an inch across interior Horry county, but a dusting of snow is likely. No accumulations are expected across the Grand Strand, with just snow flurries at times through the afternoon and evening.

With temperatures warmer than the winter storm two weeks ago, travel issues will not be as widespread. However, areas under the winter storm warning and winter weather advisory may see some slushy accumulation on area road ways, especially bridges and overpasses. As temperatures fall Wednesday night, areas of black ice may develop.

The FIRST ALERT Weather App will have the most up to date and local forecast for your specific area and can be downloaded here:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved