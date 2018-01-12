FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Snow flurries slowly coming to an end

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Light snow flurries continue across the area but quickly come to an end Thursday morning.

TIME LINE: Light snow and flurries are falling area-wide as temperatures fall into the 30s. The snow will quickly come to an end after midnight as cooler and drier air rushes in. Sunny skies return Thursday morning but temperatures drop into the 20s, with a wind chill in the teens!



ACCUMULATION: No further accumulation is expected. Moisture is limited with the remaining snow showers. While accumulations may be lower, rapidly falling temperatures will likely lead to some areas of black ice at times tonight.

