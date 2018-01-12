FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Snow flurries slowly coming to an end - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Snow flurries slowly coming to an end

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Light snow flurries continue across the area but quickly come to an end Thursday morning.

TIME LINE: Light snow and flurries are falling area-wide as temperatures fall into the 30s. The snow will quickly come to an end after midnight as cooler and drier air rushes in. Sunny skies return Thursday morning but temperatures drop into the 20s, with a wind chill in the teens!


ACCUMULATION:  No further accumulation is expected. Moisture is limited with the remaining snow showers. While accumulations may be lower, rapidly falling temperatures will likely lead to some areas of black ice at times tonight. 

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

    Fire at Horry County church deemed suspicious

    A fire at Heavenly Grace Ministries Church in the Myrtle Beach area just after midnight Wednesday has been deemed suspicious, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the church on Peachtree road at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to an HCFR news release.

    Horry County firefighter arrested for sexual battery with a student

    An Horry County firefighter living in Conway was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student, according to jail records and other sources. Matthew James Oswald, 31, from Conway, was arrested by Horry County police at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with sexual battery with a student. As of Thursday morning, he remained incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

  UPDATE: Cancellations and delays due to winter weather

    Here is a list of school cancellations, delays and early closures announced ahead of the winter weather expected to impact our area on Wednesday, January 17.

