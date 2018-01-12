FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Snow flurries likely inland Wednesday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain will likely turn to light snow across the Pee Dee and Border Belt for a short period of time Wednesday morning.

By late Tuesday night and Wednesday, moisture will begin to return to the Carolinas. With cold temperatures in place, some wintry weather is possible for areas along and to the west of I-95.

The setup for the potential winter weather is much different than the last winter storm. In the previous storm, bitterly cold Arctic air was in place and there was no doubt that frozen precipitation would fall. The setup this week features slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 30s and a lot less moisture to work with. These two factors mean the risk of accumulating snow looks low.

WHEN: 10 AM Wednesday - 7 PM Wednesday

WHERE: Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland, and Robeson County

ACCUMULATION: With temperatures hovering above freezing, accumulations look low. At most, some parts of Scotland and Robeson County could see around 1". Most other areas will at most seeing a dusting of snow. The Grand Strand, including Myrtle Beach, will see just rain for most of the day and if the rain lingers long enough into the evening it could end with a very short flurry of snow Wednesday night. Travel concerns are not expected.

