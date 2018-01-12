FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A little stronger, a little slower, a little more snow inland - latest update on winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10:00 this evening for Darlington and Dillon Counties. The winter storm warnings have been expanded and now includes Marlboro County in South Carolina and Scotland and Robeson Counties in North Carolina.

A storm system moving through the deep south will arrive in the Carolinas through today with rain changing to snow. The newest information on the developing winter storm reveals the system may be a bit stronger as it pushes through the Carolinas. In addition, it also looks a little slower. This will likely result in slightly higher snowfall totals for areas near the NC border and west of Interstate 95 through this afternoon. For areas closer to the coast, primarily a cold rain is still expected with a change to snow flurries and a few snow showers by this evening. No accumulations are expected for the Grand Strand.

TIME LINE: A mix of light rain and snow will move into the Pee Dee west of Interstate 95 near sunrise. The mix will gradually change over to all snow by mid to late morning for place like Hartsville, Bennettsville and Laurinburg. For areas along and just east if Interstate 95, light rain will develop during the morning hours and gradually mix with and change to snow from midday through the early afternoon. The transition to snow will likely occur between 12:00 and 2:00 PM for place like Florence, Dillon, Marion and Lumberton. Along the Grand Strand, light rain will arrive in the late afternoon with primarily rain through the evening commute. The rain will change to light snow flurries and a few snow showers during the mid to late evening hours. Snow may fall steadily at times for areas along and west of Interstate 95 from 9:00 am through 3:00 pm. Along and east of Interstate 95, most of the snow will fall from 12:00 AM through 7:00 PM. For the Grand Strand, snow flurries are most likely between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM Wednesday evening.



ACCUMULATION: With temperatures hovering near freezing, accumulations look much lower than the winter storm two weeks ago. Areas included in the winter weather advisory (Darlington and Dillon Counties) will see one to two inches of snow accumulation by the time storm winds down. This includes the cities of Darlington, Hartsville, and Dillon. In the winter storm warning areas (Robeson, Marlboro, Scotland Counties), snowfall accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are likely. A totals near 4 inches are possible across extreme northern Marlboro County and into Scotland County.

A dusting to locally one inch is likely for most of Florence County into Marion and Northern Horry County. The best chance of 1 inch of snow includes the cities of Florence and Marion. Accumulations will likely remain below an inch across interior Horry county, but a dusting of snow is likely. No accumulations are expected across the Grand Strand, with just snow flurries and snow showers at times through evening.

With temperatures warmer than the winter storm two weeks ago, travel issues will not be as widespread. However, areas under the winter storm warning and winter weather advisory will likely see some slushy accumulation on area roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. As temperatures fall tonight, areas of black ice may develop.

