FIRST ALERT: Chances for Light Snow Inland by midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder temperatures continue and bring a low risk of wintry weather to parts of the Carolinas. 

By late Tuesday night and Wednesday, moisture will begin to return to the Carolinas. With cold temperatures in place, some wintry weather is possible. The best chances will be in the Border Belt early Wednesday morning. 

The setup for the potential winter weather is much different than the last winter storm. In the previous storm, bitter cold Arctic air was in place and there was no doubt that frozen precipitation would fall. The setup this week features slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 30s and a weather pattern where just a few degrees could make a difference between cold rain or snow and ice.

The last winter storm also featured a very strong system rapidly developing offshore. That led to high amounts of moisture being thrown into the region in the form of heavy snow. 

The system being watched for Wednesday will not be as strong nor have as much moisture to work with. Accumulations will not be likely either.

Overall, the weather pattern next week favors more of a typical Carolina winter storm setup, where areas of the northern and western parts of the Carolinas have the best risk of snow and ice, while areas closer to the coast see mainly a cold rain with a few isolated flurries possible in the evening.  

While the risk right now for snow and ice across the region next Wednesday is low, keep a check of the latest forecast in the event of any significant changes. 

    One injured in shooting at Socastee bar, suspect wanted by HCPD

    Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release. Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. 

  HCPD captures strong arm robbery suspect

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Jarrod B. Smith, who is wanted for multiple offenses. Smith is wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris. 

  Local students host benefit to unite against cancer

    The Academy for Arts, Science and Technology students are teaming up with a nonprofit to fight against cancer. The nonprofit, Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, and the STEM school are hosting the United Against Cancer Benefit on January 19. 

