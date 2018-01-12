FIRST ALERT: Chances for Light Snow Inland by midweek

Horry County Police are investigating a shooting at a Socastee bar that left one injured, according to a press release. Officers responded to 4528 Socastee Boulevard, the Sun Up Bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival they found a 37-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Jarrod B. Smith, who is wanted for multiple offenses. Smith is wanted for strong arm robbery and first degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Pleasant Grove Road in the Mount Vernon area of Loris. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call (843) 915-8477 (TIPS). Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
The Academy for Arts, Science and Technology students are teaming up with a nonprofit to fight against cancer. The nonprofit, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, and the STEM school are hosting the United Against Cancer Benefit on January 19.More >>
Two people were found dead after a house fire in Dillon Sunday morning, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out at a house on Dusk Drive in Dillon.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
"A day most of us will never forget" is how Gov. David Ige described Saturday's false missile warning that triggered panic in the middle of the Pacific.More >>
Police said the driver was speeding and hit a center median that made the car go airborne.More >>
