‘It’s destructive, if anything:’ Rice remarks on Trump’s profanity-laced comment about African countries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Thursday, President Donald Trump reportedly referred to a number of third-world and African nations as “sh*thole countries,” and politicians sounded off Friday.

“I wish he hadn’t made that comment,” U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, from Horry County, said.

Rice added that if Trump’s comment was, in fact, made, it was not helpful in improving the U.S.’s immigration system.

“It’s destructive, if anything,” he said.

Rice pointed out that most countries use their immigration program to make themselves more competitive by prioritizing those people who have the talents and skills that a particular country is looking for.

He also mentioned his Immigration for a Competitive America Act of 2016 when noting that the president has been talking about a merit-based immigration system since being elected.

Rice’s proposed bill would cut family-based visas in half while increasing employment-based visas by 80 percent, according to a previous press release.

According to online U.S. Congressional records, the latest action on Rice’s bill was its referral to the Subcommittee on Border and Maritime Security on Aug. 19, 2016.

