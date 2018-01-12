Part of Water Tower Road 'compromised' after winter storm

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Motorists are encouraged to avoid using Water Tower Road in both directions between Highway 22 and Highway 31 as a section of the road has become compromised as a result of the winter storm, according to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

If one must use this stretch of road, do so with caution, officials say.

Water under the roadway froze during the recent winter storm, causing the pavement to buckle and numerous potholes to appear. The city is receiving bids for the repair of the roadway. The repairs are expected to be made between March and April.

