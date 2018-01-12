Second suspected arrested in connection to Surfside Beach Pharmacy armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy on Nov. 6, 2017, according to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Gary Allen Hammel, 48, has been charged with attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Richard Allen Ray, 58, was also charged with attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Officers responded to the Surfside Beach Pharmacy at 320 Hwy 17 North for a reported armed robbery in progress. According to police, two men entered the pharmacy wearing Halloween masks and brandishing a firearm. One of the suspects was carrying materials “believed to be intended to restrain the employees,” the release states.

The business owner fired a gun at one of the suspects in self-defense; the suspects then fled the scene. The investigation is on-going and more arrests are expected, police say.

Ray is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

