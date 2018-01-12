Second suspected arrested in connection to Surfside Beach Pharmacy armed robbery

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal Jan. 6 shooting in the Loris area.More >>
Local law enforcement and members of the U.S. Coast Guard removed a piece of debris from a recent SpaceX launch that washed ashore in the North Myrtle Beach areaMore >>
A Lumberton police officer was shot early Friday evening in the area of Peterson Drive and Fayetteville Road.More >>
Black mold was recently discovered at a Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Station, leading to its immediate shutdown, according to assistant fire chief J.R. Haney.More >>
The Grand Strand is surrounded not only by the ocean, but rivers and waterways that provide the perfect atmosphere for kayaking. But there’s a common problem, many people don’t invest in their own kayaks because - well they’re heavy – and they have no place to store them. That is until now.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
PENSACOLA, FL (WFXG) - Dozens of Mary B's frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Food, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. According to new release from the company, no illnesses connected to the product have been reported. The product's manufacturer, an outside co-packer, found the problem during a product sampling. The products are sold in stores after being distributed to the following states: Alabama...More >>
The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
The couple that assaulted a Baxley restaurant owner and her daughter were sentenced to prison in court on Friday.More >>
"I'm trying to find my daughter," Jerry Miller told us. "I can't... I'm sorry, this is very hard for me." He has spent nearly 40 years, waiting for a girl he's only met for 40 minutes.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>
