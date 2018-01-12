FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, lightning may accompany Friday evening storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A spring-like weather pattern will continue to bring warm temperatures, gusty breezes and even some thunderstorms to the region today and overnight.

Mild weather will continue to flow into the area on a gusty southerly wind today. Friday starts off with a few downpours at times through the morning commute. Showers will then take a break from the late morning hours through the mid-afternoon.

By the late afternoon and evening, a strong cold front will approach. Ahead of this front, the risk of scattered showers will increase again. Some heavy downpours are likely late Friday; the risk of a few strong thunderstorms exists as well. A severe weather outbreak is not expected, but gusty winds and lightning may accompany some of the storms. Clearing skies return for the weekend, but cooler temperatures move in fast. Readings drop into the 50s on Saturday and down into the 40s by Sunday.

For the latest weather updates, download the WMBF First Alert Weather app. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.