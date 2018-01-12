Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand receiving grant to support education

The grant will give kids the opportunity to practice job readiness training and prepare them for college. CEO Dione Buonto said Westgate Resorts Foundation has been a partner of theirs for a long time (Source: WMBF news).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is receiving a $10,000 grant from Westgate Resorts Foundation to support education.

The grant will give kids the opportunity to practice job readiness training and prepare them for college. CEO Dione Buonto with the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand said Westgate Resorts Foundation has been a partner for a long time.

According to Buonto, the education factor will be giving kids SAT and ACT prep, figuring out how to give them their first job experience and preparing them for that as well. Buonto said part of the job training program pays a portion of kids stipends to participate in real world internships. Some of this grant money will help alleviate the cost of doing that, and the Boys & Girls Club will be able to put more kids out there to get experience.

"If you aren't able to get the test scores to get into college, you're going to be turned down for colleges,” said Buonto. “So, I think it's also preparing them and getting them ready for looking at college applications and what does that look like and kind of helping them re-shift their focus into, 'Am I ready for a four year college? Or should I try the tech school route?’"

Help4Kids and New Directions of Horry County are also receiving grants from the Westgate Resorts Foundation. Help4Kids is receiving $10,000 to focus on education, while New Directions of Horry County is receiving $15,000 to assist their Youth and Family Homelessness program.

An invite-only event is being hosted at Westgate Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort Friday where the three organizations will get the chance to connect and collaborate, according to a press release from Westgate Resorts.

