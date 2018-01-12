Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand receiving grant to support education

Motorists are encouraged to avoid using Water Tower Road in both directions between Highway 22 and Highway 31 as a section of the road has become compromised as a result of the winter storm, according to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.More >>
Motorists are encouraged to avoid using Water Tower Road in both directions between Highway 22 and Highway 31 as a section of the road has become compromised as a result of the winter storm, according to a Facebook post from the City of North Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.More >>
A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery incident at a Surfside Beach Pharmacy on Nov. 6, 2017, according to a press release from Surfside Beach police.More >>
A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery incident at a Surfside Beach Pharmacy on Nov. 6, 2017, according to a press release from Surfside Beach police.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a crash in the Conway area in which one person was killed.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a crash in the Conway area in which one person was killed.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is receiving a $10,000 grant from Westgate Resorts Foundation to support education.More >>
The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is receiving a $10,000 grant from Westgate Resorts Foundation to support education.More >>
Students at Francis Marion University in Florence gathered Thursday night to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This was the 20th annual event honoring the late civil rights leader’s life. FMU teams up with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce every year to put the event on.More >>
Students at Francis Marion University in Florence gathered Thursday night to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This was the 20th annual event honoring the late civil rights leader’s life. FMU teams up with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce every year to put the event on.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
The family had moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep the dog.More >>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights...More >>
State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.State: Edgar Ray Killen, convicted in 1964 'Mississippi Burning' slayings of 3 civil rights workers, dies in prison.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
Walmart said it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers and handing out bonuses. The announcement came as the company also confirmed it is closing dozens of Sam's Club warehouse stores.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The hospital president said that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care, the incident was isolated and hospital officials are conducting an extensive internal review.More >>
The hospital president said that the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care, the incident was isolated and hospital officials are conducting an extensive internal review.More >>