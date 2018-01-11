FMU students honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Students at Francis Marion University in Florence gathered Thursday night to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This was the 20th annual event honoring the late civil rights leader’s life. FMU teams up with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce every year to put the event on.

A candlelight walk started the night. A celebration of the arts followed. A dance crew and gospel choir performed. A student also performed spoken word. The key note speaker was Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers-Ervin.

Les Echols with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce says it’s important to do this event every year to keep younger people aware of what Dr. King did for so many people.

“Of course that was Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy – diversity and inclusion,” Les Echols said. “It’s very important that the current generation as well as future generations know the legacy that he left so that we can carry on that legacy.”

Echols also says with the racial tension going on lately, it’s good to do stuff like this.

“I think something like this is vital right now,” Echols said. “We’re in an environment where diversity and inclusion is being looked at with a very close eye. So we have to be mindful of the things Dr. King fought for. He fought for the right thing to do. He didn’t fight for his opinion. He fought for the right thing to do, so it’s very important that we be mindful of that.”

