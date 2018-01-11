Restaurant Scorecard: Mold and pink slime in one spot, perfect score at an airport eatery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mold and pink slime was found in an ice machine at an area restaurant, while an airport eatery was perfect in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

From egg rolls to hibachi chicken, New China Buffet at 1700 U.S. 17 North In Surfside Beach got a 78 out of 100 during their most recent inspection. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control took off points for a lack of demonstration by the person in charge. They also noted a hand sink in the back prep room was blocked by cooking equipment.

Inspectors also said they also found mold and a pink slime build-up inside the ice machine.

Scores Sports Bar at 3562 U.S. 17 Bypass South claims to be the longest-serving bar in Socastee with a full kitchen. They scored a 92 during their recent inspection. Inspectors said chili inside the cooler was expired, with a labeled date of Nov. 28. They also say a bottle containing bleach water was stored with a spout pointing over potatoes.

Inspectors also noted that items in squeeze bottles on the cook line were not in their original containers and not labeled with an easily identifiable name.

If you're headed to The Market in Common in Myrtle Beach and looking for chips and tacos, Nacho Hippo at 1160 Farrow Pkwy., got a near-perfect score of 99. They lost one point for a hand sink on the cook line being blocked by a trash can.

Lastly, for those of your flying into or out of the Myrtle Beach International Airport, or just waiting to pick someone up, the airport's Boardwalk Cafe got a perfect 100. If you’re looking for snacks or hot sandwiches, that’s where you’ll find them.

Each establishment is required to have a posted letter grade. If you don’t see it, just ask.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.