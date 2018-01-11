Second suspect arrested in fatal November shooting of 55-year-old Darlington man

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Darlington man last November.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested 34-year-old Quinton Jevon Gattison, of Darlington, on Thursday. He has been charged with murder.

Late last month, 26-year-old Darquan Larchell Gattison, also of Darlington, was charged with murder. They are both being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, the release stated.

Both men are charged in the Nov. 29, 2017 shooting death of 55-year-old Larry Moody at a home on Flat Creek Road.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

