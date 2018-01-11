Conway man, 92, has made local Eggs Up Grill a second home for eight years

A 92-year-old Conway man has been going to a local Eggs Up Grill every day for the last eight years. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Some people are dependable, but others are down-right set in their ways.

A Conway man is one of those.

Although in his 90s, going to bed before midnight is early, breakfast is after noon, no one does football better than the Pittsburgh Steelers and he doesn't miss a day with his girls.

George is a man of routine. For eight years, he's made the U.S. 501 Eggs Up Grill his second home.

"He's the sweetest guy," restaurant owner Christine Bonar said. “So we just love him.”

Waitress Katie Skaggs described George is entertaining and “always fun.”

"If people come in and they know it's about time for George to come in, they won't sit there because they know it's his favorite table," Skaggs said.

A veteran of two wars, George said the staff tries to reserve the table for him.

"I told them not to do that, I mean, first come, first serve," he said.

George comes every day to see his girls. The Eggs Up Grill staff gave him a family picture for Christmas and another for his 92nd birthday.

People shouldn’t let his age for them. He's got a taste for homecooked food, with an attitude to boot.

"And that's all of them! They got a tattoo somewhere on their body,” George said. “I said, ‘Does your mother know that?’ She says, ‘My mother has them too!’”

They all have a special place in George's heart. But the seat across from George hasn't always been empty.

"We'd sit over there in them booths over there, and she'd always order the pancakes,” George said. “My God, those pancakes were as big around as that plate."

The tradition began with his wife, Jean, who George called his first girlfriend.

"I called her. I said, ‘Would you like to have dinner with me some Sunday?’ She said 'I'd be glad to,'" George said.

That was how it all began up in Pennsylvania.

"We had a motor home back in '85. We toured the United States. We were in every state in the United States except two," George said.

They were two peas in a pod who shared 40 years of love.

"True and honest. Yeah, there's a lot of things I could say about her,” George said. “They were all good things."

Until he sees Jean again one day, George kept the beloved dog she picked out.

Today, George has his trusty Buick, his girls and a life you could hang your hat on. In George’s case, that would be a veterans hat.

