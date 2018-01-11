FIRST ALERT: Arctic air returns next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After a brief break and spring-like temperatures, Arctic air returns next week.

One more day of mild weather is on tap for Friday as afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 across the Grand Strand and into the middle 70s in the Pee Dee.

A strong cold front will push into the Carolinas late Friday evening and be accompanied by a round of heavy downpours and spring-like storms. Behind the front, colder temperatures will start to return to the area.

While Saturday morning start with temperatures in the 50s, those readings won't climb much at all through the day and will likely slowly fall through the late afternoon. By Saturday night, temperatures will fall all the way into the upper 20s inland and to near 30 across the Grand Strand.

Despite abundant sunshine, Sunday afternoon temperatures will only reach the lower 40s.

A few reinforcing shots of colder weather will arrive at times next week. Daytime temperatures will only reach the 40s each day with nighttime temperatures commonly dropping well into the 20s.

The coldest of the weather looks to arrive by next Wednesday and Thursday when high temperatures may struggle to reach the lower 40s and overnight temperatures will near 20° with a few teens possible well inland.

While it will be cold, this cold shot will not reach the record-breaking levels of the Arctic blast from last week. In addition, this latest round of colder weather looks to feature dry weather and at this point, no risk of snow or ice.

