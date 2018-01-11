FIRST ALERT: Arctic air returns next week

First responders are on the scene of a crash in the Conway area in which one person was killed.More >>
Former Horry County police detective Allen Large maintained his innocence up until his death from natural causes Wednesday night and said he looked forward to his day in court.More >>
President Donald Trumps plans to rescind work permits for young undocumented immigrants and bring an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders said they do not have definitive answers yet, and with a new city council and new possibilities for development, nothing has been officially decided.More >>
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Darlington man last November.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Gonzalo Montoya Jiménez was reportedly found in his cell around 8 a.m. and was believed dead for nearly four hours until he started making noise on the autopsy table.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
