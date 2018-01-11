FIRST ALERT: Update to Friday's strong storm potential

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Spring-like warmth and humidity will lead to a risk of a few strong and gusty thunderstorms by Friday evening.

A strong cold front will quickly push through the Carolinas late Friday evening. As this front encounters the warm and more humid weather in place, downpours and gusty winds are likely with the risk of a few strong storms developing.

Friday morning will see a few downpours through the morning commute and slight risk of a rumble or two of thunder at times. The rain and showers will take a break from the mid morning through the mid afternoon hours, and there could even be some sunshine at times.

By the evening commute, a line of heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms will be approaching the Pee Dee and will then push toward the coast. The time frame of this line of showers and storms ranges from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM across the Pee Dee to 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM across the Grand Strand.

While an outbreak of severe storms is still not expected, some of the storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph. Large hail or tornadoes are not expected, however one or two of the storms may near severe limits with wind gusts over 50 mph. All activity will push offshore by midnight with much cooler temperatures returning for the weekend into next week.

Make sure to keep up with the storms chances and street level radar with the First Alert Weather App: http://bit.ly/Zl2QUJ ?

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved