One person killed in crash in Conway area after striking dump truck head-on

Crews responded to a fatal crash Thursday afternoon in the Conway area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Conway area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Pee Dee Highway and Antioch Road.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. He said the driver of a 2001 was traveling west on Pee Dee Highway and crossed the center line, striking a westbound dump truck head-on.

Southern said both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The victim died on the scene from injuries sustained.

The dump truck driver was not injured, according to Southern.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE to Vehicle Crash at ANTIOCH RD / PEE DEE HWY. Unfortunately the crash has resulted in a Fatality. Please direct further inquiries to SCHP. Please avoid the area. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 11, 2018

@hcfirerescue responding to ANTIOCH RD / PEE DEE HWY for a Vehicle Crash. Caller reporting 1 Occupant Trapped. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 11, 2018

