One person killed in crash in Conway area after striking dump truck head-on

Students at Francis Marion University in Florence gathered Thursday night to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This was the 20th annual event honoring the late civil rights leader’s life. FMU teams up with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce every year to put the event on.More >>
A spring-like weather pattern will continue to bring warm temperatures, gusty breezes and even some thunderstorms to the region today and overnight.More >>
Hospitals everywhere are dealing with an unexpected shortage of IV bags, and experts say hurricanes Maria and Irma are partially to blame.More >>
First responders are on the scene of a crash in the Conway area in which one person was killed.More >>
Former Horry County police detective Allen Large maintained his innocence up until his death from natural causes Wednesday night and said he looked forward to his day in court.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The little girl was alone in the unlocked car for around 30 minutes, authorities say.More >>
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
