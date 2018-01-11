Police arrest, charge suspect in 2017 carjacking in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking that happened in April 2017.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Lazilo Fellis Johnson, 31, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with carjacking, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The robbery happened in the 900 block of Grey Street and Orange Avenue in Myrtle Beach on April 15, 2017, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to the victim, two men approached his 1998 blue Mustang – one of whom pulled a gun – and escorted him out of the vehicle.

While the two suspects were trying to get into the car, the victim ran for safety and eventually went to the MBPD to alert authorities, the report stated.

