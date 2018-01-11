Georgetown County offering landfill birdwatching tours

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County is offering birdwatchers the chance to photograph bald eagles who have been spotted at the county’s landfill.

Several weeks ago, the county posted several pictures of bald eagles at the landfill at 201 Landfill Drive in Georgetown. Since then, they’ve received “quite a few” requests from people wanting to go out and view or photograph the birds themselves.

The county will now be introducing free, monthly, hour-long birdwatching trips to the landfill. The next trip is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18 from noon to 1 p.m.

Register for the birdwatching tour here.

