U.S. Marshals, Horry County PD track down suspect in 2011 Horry Co. cold case

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An arrest has been made in the 2011 murder of a North Carolina man in Horry County, according to Horry County Police Department Chief Joe Hill.

In a press conference on Thursday, Hill announced that Andre Davis was arrested in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals on Dec. 14.

Horry County Police worked the case with help from the Coastal Carolina Shields and the Homicide Team. Officials say a a forensic development helped lead them to Davis.

The Horry County Police Department says officers responded to the 6700 block of Norton Road in the Green Sea area on Jan. 9, 2011 for a report of a body found on the side of the road.

A male victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as as 30-year-old Joseph D. Williamson of Columbus County, NC.

Davis is currently being held at the Columbus County Detention Center in North Carolina awaiting extradition.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals, the Horry County Police Department contacted their Florence office in November requesting assistance in locating Davis.

After following up on several leads, marshals were led to a home on Old Stake Road in Chadbourn, N.C., the spokesperson said.

Surveillance of the home was established and marshals took Davis into custody without incident as he was leaving.

