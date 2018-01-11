Deputies investigating armed robbery at Georgetown grocery store

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at Deep Grocery at 2404 Georgetown Highway, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the store around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A man entered the store, brandished a weapon and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene. It is not known at this time if money was taken from the store. There is no suspect description at this time.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

