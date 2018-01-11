Former Myrtle Beach cab driver found guilty of attempted sexual assault; sentenced to 8 years in prison

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A former Myrtle Beach cab driver was convicted Wednesday of an attempted sexual assault of a woman he picked up as a fare in his cab in 2015, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

An Horry County jury convicted Alqi Dhimo, 53, of Myrtle Beach, of third degree attempted criminal sexual conduct for an incident that occurred on June 22, 2015, at the 77th Avenue North beach access, according to Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor.

According to evidence, Dhimo picked up a 22-year-old woman, who had been drinking that night, in the area of 13th Avenue North at about 1 a.m.on June 22, 2015. She requested to go to her home in the area of 76th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Evidence and testimony presented during the trial showed that Dhimo took the woman to a local bar, purchased shots of alcohol for her, and then took her to the beach access where the incident occurred.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the case and sentenced Dhimo to eight years in prison for the incident.

