CCMF to host golf classic, after party with Chris Lane in March

The CCMF Golf Classic and after party will be held March 19, 2018. (Source: CCMF on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest organizers announced they are hosting a golf classic in March, with an after party featuring country artist Chris Lane.

The CCMF Golf Classic will be held on Monday, March 19 at the River Oaks Golf Plantation, and is being held in honor of Ryan Huie, the late son of John Huie, a partner of Creative Artist Agency’s Ryan’s Guitar Projects Foundation, according to a CCMF news release. Proceeds from the golf classic will benefit Horry County School music programs.

The after party will be held at the Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach, and will feature a live performance by artist Chris Lane. Tickets to the after party are $10.

More details on the golf classic and after party can be found here.

