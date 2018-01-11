LOOKING AHEAD: "Super, Blood, Blue, Lunar Eclipse" later this month

The city is in the process of working with cell phone companies to provide more cell phone service to those in the area.More >>
The city is in the process of working with cell phone companies to provide more cell phone service to those in the area.More >>
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at Deep Grocery at 2404 Georgetown Highway, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at Deep Grocery at 2404 Georgetown Highway, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The former Horry County detective who was at the center of criminal allegations and lawsuits alleging misconduct was found dead Wednesday night, according to Horry County Councilman Johnny VaughtMore >>
The former Horry County detective who was at the center of criminal allegations and lawsuits alleging misconduct was found dead Wednesday night, according to Horry County Councilman Johnny VaughtMore >>
A former Myrtle Beach cab driver was convicted Wednesday of an attempted sexual assault of a woman he picked up as a fare in his cab in 2015, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.More >>
A former Myrtle Beach cab driver was convicted Wednesday of an attempted sexual assault of a woman he picked up as a fare in his cab in 2015, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.More >>
The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are no stranger to celestial events, especially after the Great American Solar Eclipse last August. The end of January will feature another Lunar event, with several rare alignments happening simultaneously. January 31st, 2018 in the overnight hours is when you will need to look up in the sky to see the lunar eclipse.More >>
The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are no stranger to celestial events, especially after the Great American Solar Eclipse last August. The end of January will feature another Lunar event, with several rare alignments happening simultaneously. January 31st, 2018 in the overnight hours is when you will need to look up in the sky to see the lunar eclipse.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Police believe Candace Simmons died the first week of December. Her body was found after a welfare check on Dec. 31.More >>
Police believe Candace Simmons died the first week of December. Her body was found after a welfare check on Dec. 31.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>