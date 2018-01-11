FIRST ALERT: Scattered, light showers likely at times Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning watch out for fog and a stray shower, otherwise it feels great in the 50s for most this morning. Temperatures will warm further into the upper 60s to near 70 on Thursday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered, mainly light showers will be likely at times Thursday, but a steady, soaking rain is not likely and there will be plenty of breaks between the showers.

Friday will feature the warmest temperatures the region has seen since before Christmas, as afternoon temperatures climb to 70 in most areas with a few spots into the lower 70s. A strong cold front will approach by the late afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of this front, the risk of scattered showers will continue especially on Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

The risk of a few thunderstorms will exist late Friday as the strong cold front rushes into the warm air in place. A severe weather outbreak is not expected, but gusty winds and lightning may accompany some of the storms.

Clearing skies return for the weekend, but cooler temperatures arrive on a gusty wind. Readings drop into the 50s on Saturday and down into the 40s by Sunday.

