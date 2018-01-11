Restaurant Week South Carolina celebration starts Thursday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Restaurant Week South Carolina, an eleven-day celebration at hundreds of participating restaurants across the Palmetto State, starts Thursday.

From fine dining to casual dining, participating restaurants will offer special menu items, discounts and promotions. Restaurant Week South Carolina concludes on Jan. 21.

