Georgetown County working to make water in Murrells Inlet cleaner

The vegetated wetland is meant to kill bacteria in water before it makes its way into the inlet. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Stormwater Division is working to make water in Murrell Inlet cleaner. The division began construction on a vegetated wetland in November.

The wetland sits where the U.S. 17 Bypass and U.S. 17 Business intersect in Murrells Inlet, just south of the marshwalk. It’s designed to keep stormwater in it for a long time so that the sunlight can eliminate bacteria before the water goes into the inlet.

Tracy Jones, with the Georgetown County Stormwater Division, said it will help people who go on the water.

“What they don’t know is that stormwater carries pollutants, and bacteria is one of them,” Jones said. “So we’re cleaning that water, and that cleaner water is entering the areas where they play, fish and recreate, so this will be a good overall community benefit.”

The project is scheduled to be completed at the end of January.

