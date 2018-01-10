Deputy coroner: Former HCPD detective facing criminal charges found dead of natural causes

Former Horry County police detective Allen Large, seen here during a recent court appearance, was found dead Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The former Horry County detective who was at the center of criminal allegations and lawsuits alleging misconduct was found dead Wednesday night, according to Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Large, 55, died at his home in Murrells Inlet at 7 p.m. She added that the cause of death was natural.

Large had been charged with six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A trial date had not been set in this case.

Just last month, a change was made to Large's bond stipulation. He was released from his house arrest and GPS monitoring and given a 7 p.m. curfew.

He was also told not to have any contact with the victims or witnesses associated with the case.

A senior detective, Large worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.

Large denies sexually assaulting anyone, though he has admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting,” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.

Several lawsuits naming Large, Horry County and the Horry County Police Department as defendants were filed as a result of the allegations. Many have since been settled.

In a statement sent to WMBF News Thursday, Large's attorney Russell B. Long said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learn of the passing of Troy Allen Large. I have had the pleasure of working with Allen over the course of many years and considered him to be a friend. He took much pride in his work as a detective, and had a reputation for being fair, and a friend to many in the legal community. Allen was looking forward to his day in court and maintained his innocence until the very end. My staff and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to Allen’s family.”

