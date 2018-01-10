Downtown Redevelopment Corporation discusses Superblock options

An Uber driver claimed he dumped a woman’s body in a wooded area in Tabor City after she apparently overdosed on drugs, a police report released Wednesday reveals.More >>
An Uber driver claimed he dumped a woman’s body in a wooded area in Tabor City after she apparently overdosed on drugs, a police report released Wednesday reveals.More >>
The city is in the process of working with cell phone companies to provide more cell phone service to those in the area.More >>
The city is in the process of working with cell phone companies to provide more cell phone service to those in the area.More >>
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at Deep Grocery at 2404 Georgetown Highway, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at Deep Grocery at 2404 Georgetown Highway, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The former Horry County detective who was at the center of criminal allegations and lawsuits alleging misconduct was found dead Wednesday night, according to Horry County Councilman Johnny VaughtMore >>
The former Horry County detective who was at the center of criminal allegations and lawsuits alleging misconduct was found dead Wednesday night, according to Horry County Councilman Johnny VaughtMore >>
A former Myrtle Beach cab driver was convicted Wednesday of an attempted sexual assault of a woman he picked up as a fare in his cab in 2015, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.More >>
A former Myrtle Beach cab driver was convicted Wednesday of an attempted sexual assault of a woman he picked up as a fare in his cab in 2015, according to a press release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
Police believe Candace Simmons died the first week of December. Her body was found after a welfare check on Dec. 31.More >>
Police believe Candace Simmons died the first week of December. Her body was found after a welfare check on Dec. 31.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>