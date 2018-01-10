Christmas dirt bike found after being stolen, police say

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The young man reunited with the stolen dirt bike he received for Christmas. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dirt bike delivered to a young man by Santa for Christmas was stolen shortly thereafter, but after a call to Horry County police, it was found.

The dirt bike was given to “our little friend” for Christmas, according to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department. It was stolen shortly thereafter.

The HCPD was called, and the dirt bike was found.

Police took a photo of the young man smiling a giving a thumbs up after HCPD returned his dirt bike to him.

“The look on his face when HCPD returned the dirt bike,” the post states. “PRICELESS. #HCPDSuccessStory.”

