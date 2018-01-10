Georgetown Police seek woman wanted for unlawful neglect of chil - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown Police seek woman wanted for unlawful neglect of child

Katelyn Margie Marshall (Source: GPD) Katelyn Margie Marshall (Source: GPD)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.

Police have an active warrant for the arrest of Katelyn Margie Marshall.

The GPD is asking for anyone with information on Marshall’s location to call the GPD at 843-545-4300, call 911, or their tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly