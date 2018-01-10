Loris, Tabor City fire departments unveil 3 new fire trucks

One of Tabor City Fire Department's new tankers was already "broken in" at a mutual aid call in Horry County. (Source: Tabor City Fire Department on Facebook)

The Loris and Tabor City fire departments unveiled three new engines on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – The Loris and Tabor City fire departments have received over $1 million in combined grants to update and replace their fire-fighting equipment, including new water tankers and a new fire engine.

The two departments held a presentation at 3 p.m. Wednesday to unveil the new equipment at the Loris Fire Department.

The Tabor City Fire Department replaced two of their converted water trucks with two identical 2017 Freightliner Rosenbauer 3,0000-gallon tankers thanks to a $663,074 grant award which was 95 percent funded by the Homeland Security FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

The Loris Fire department replaced their 1978 C-8000 Pierce Engine with a 2017 Rosenbauer Freightliner Fire Engine with 1,000 gallons water tank. The new engine was paid for with a $333,500 grant award, also from the Homeland Security FEMA AFG program.

Both stations have already seen a very busy start to 2018, already seeing three structure fires Tuesday night.

"In the last 36 hours, the time Tabor City has received their two tankers we've had three structure fires," said Loris Fire Chief, Jerry Hardee.

But one of the biggest questions, is why are we seeing so many fires this time of year?

Jerry Hodges, Tabor City Fire Chief said, "It's been extremely cold and people are using heaters an extra heat sources and that's a big problem small electric heaters are always danger."

No matter the time or the city, these two fire crews continue to battle the blazes together.

"We've known each other for years ,whatever is in my station they have access to same thing goes for us with them," said Hardee.

