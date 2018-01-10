North Carolina pastor charged with multiple child sex crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WMBF) – A North Carolina pastor has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes that allegedly occurred over a 12 year period, according to Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Detectives began investigating these allegations in October 2017 after a victim notified FPD of the sexual abuse. Police allege the suspect, Glenn Collins, 51, had sexually abused four different children between 1996 and 2008 while he was a pastor at a church in east Fayetteville.

Collins has been charged with the following:

• 12 counts of 1st Degree Rape

• 5 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Offense

• 5 counts of 2nd Degree Rape

• 3 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Offense

• 9 counts of Statutory Rape

• 6 counts of Statutory Sexual Offense

• 32 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child

• 25 counts of Child Sexual – Sexual Activity

• 39 counts of Sexual Activity by a Parent

• 2 counts of Crimes Against Nature

• 2 counts of Sexual Battery

• 1 count of Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Offense

• 1 count of Attempted Crimes Against Nature

Collins was apprehended Monday evening and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on $3.75 million secured bond.

