North Carolina pastor charged with multiple child sex crimes - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

North Carolina pastor charged with multiple child sex crimes

Glenn Collins (Source: Fayetteville PD) Glenn Collins (Source: Fayetteville PD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WMBF) – A North Carolina pastor has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes that allegedly occurred over a 12 year period, according to Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Detectives began investigating these allegations in October 2017 after a victim notified FPD of the sexual abuse. Police allege the suspect, Glenn Collins, 51, had sexually abused four different children between 1996 and 2008 while he was a pastor at a church in east Fayetteville.

Collins has been charged with the following:

• 12 counts of 1st Degree Rape

• 5 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Offense
• 5 counts of 2nd Degree Rape
• 3 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Offense
• 9 counts of Statutory Rape
• 6 counts of Statutory Sexual Offense
• 32 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child
• 25 counts of Child Sexual – Sexual Activity
• 39 counts of Sexual Activity by a Parent
• 2 counts of Crimes Against Nature
• 2 counts of Sexual Battery
• 1 count of Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Offense
• 1 count of Attempted Crimes Against Nature

Collins was apprehended Monday evening and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on $3.75 million secured bond.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly