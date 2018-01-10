Report: Burglars make, eat waffles at hotel after failing to pry open cash registers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two burglary suspects reportedly made waffles after failing to pry open cash registers at a Myrtle Beach hotel Monday evening.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Ocean Reef Hotel at 7100 North Ocean Blvd Tuesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. A witness who reviewed surveillance footage told police two people entered the hotel around 6:00 p.m. Monday before entering the hotel café through an unlocked door about 10 minutes later. Once inside the café, the suspects attempted to pry open a cash register, but failed to do so.

Police say the suspects then went to the kitchen where they made waffles and ate for about 30 minutes before attempting to open the bar cash register at about 7:10 p.m. After failing to open that register, the suspects exited the hotel through a backdoor about two minutes later, the report states.

The witness told police she recognized the female suspect from a previous incident at the hotel involving counterfeit bills, and used to be neighbors with her at an apartment complex on 63rd Avenue North.

The suspects are described as a white male and female, both between the ages of 18 to 21. The male suspect is described as being 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 130 to 150 pounds, while the female suspect is described as being 5 feet 3 to 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 120 to 130 pounds.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information on this incident.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.